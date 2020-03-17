Discover Australian Associated Press

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says G7 leaders back a 'complete' Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

sports event

Japan’s PM says G7 backs ‘complete’ Games

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 22:08:58

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claims Group Seven leaders have agreed to support a “complete” 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but dodged questions about whether any raised the possibility of postponement.

His comments come as concerns mount about whether the Games can proceed as planned now that the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic has brought business and social activity in countries across the world to a standstill and panic to financial markets.

A fresh domestic poll showed most Japanese believe the Games should be postponed.

However, the Olympic torch relay will start in Japan as planned later this month, but parts of it will be closed to the public and some events cancelled amid the outbreak.

The so-called “grand start” of the relay due to begin in Fukushima prefecture, hit by the March 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster, will take place on March 26 but without spectators, Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said.

In an unprecedented meeting with other G7 leaders by videoconference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Abe said he had told them: “We are doing everything in our power to prepare (for the Games), and we want to aim for a complete event as proof that mankind can defeat the new coronavirus.”

When pressed at a briefing about whether there had been discussion of a delay, Abe repeated the same line.

Interpreting Abe’s comments at a news conference hours later, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said a “complete” event referred to holding the Games this summer as scheduled, with spectators present.

An Asahi newspaper poll published on Tuesday showed 63 per cent of people across Japan said the games should be postponed, while 23 per cent said they should be held as planned.

A similar poll by Kyodo News published on Monday showed almost 70 per cent of respondents do not think Tokyo will be able to host the gathering as planned.

Tokyo Games chief Muto admitted: “There is a possibility these public opinions can shift as the situation is changing ahead” referring to the polls.

At the G7 video conference, leaders committed to doing “whatever is necessary” to battle the coronavirus pandemic and to work together more closely to protect public health, jobs and growth, and issued a statement promising to address the health and economic risks.

The virus has infected almost 180,000 people and killed over 7,000 worldwide, with the epicentre now in Europe.

Sports competitions have come to a halt in Europe, hampering athletes’ preparations.

Further stoking those concerns, the head of the French Olympic Committee said the pandemic must have reached its peak and be on the wane by the end of May for the Tokyo Olympics to be staged on schedule.

For the torch relay, Muto proposed fans watch the event via live web broadcast, and asked anyone who is not well not to come to the relay route.

“If it’s overcrowded in the big streets, runners may face changes,” he said regarding the possibility of replacing torch bearers more often.

The Olympics are due to run from July 24 to August 9. 

