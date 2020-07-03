Jean Castex named as new French PM

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jean Castex has been named as France's new prime minister. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

Jean Castex named as new French PM

By Sylvie Corbet

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 20:59:54

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister.

The relatively low-profile Castex replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier in the day. Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown.

Castex, 55, is a career public servant who has worked with multiple governments. France’s gradual reopening plan has been seen as generally successful so far.

Many government members are expected to be replaced in the reshuffle.

In an interview given to several local newspapers on Thursday, Macron, said he is seeking a “new path” to rebuild the country for the two remaining years of his term.

He praised Philippe’s “outstanding work” in the past three years.

“I will need to make choices to lead (the country) down the path,” he said.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Macron saw his young centrist party defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country.

It was planned even before Sunday’s voting, as Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before and during the virus crisis.

As the pandemic was peaking in the country in March and April, authorities came under fire for the lack of masks, tests and medical equipment.

Before that, Macron’s pro-business policies, widely seen as favouring the wealthier, had been hampered by the yellow vest economic movement against perceived social injustice. This winter, weeks of strikes and street demonstrations against a planned pension overhaul disrupted the country.

In addition, Macron’s efforts to boost job creation have been swept away by the economic and social consequences of the country’s lockdown.

Macron needs to adapt his policies as France’s economy is expected to shrink by 11 per cent this year.

“Our first priority will be to rebuild an economy that is strong, ecological, sovereign and united,” Macron said in a televised address to the nation on June 14.

He ruled out any tax rise and instead said “working and producing more” is the response amid bankruptcies and layoffs caused by the crisis.

He put an emphasis on creating new jobs with climate-oriented policies including renovation of old buildings and greener transport and industries.

Philippe, 49, is expected to become the mayor of his hometown of Le Havre, in western France, after he won a large victory in Sunday’s voting.

A conservative, former member of The Republicans’ party, he had joined Macron’s government in May 2017.

He had seen his popularity sharply increase in recent weeks, according to French poll institutes that show many French consider he did a good job in gradually easing virus-related restrictions in the country and enforcing an emergency package to support the French economy.

Latest sport

rugby union

Reds end drought in nervy Super relaunch

Queensland Reds have ended an 11-game losing run against NSW Waratahs, overcoming a second-half fightback to win by six points.

rugby league

Holmes to make NRL return for Cowboys

Valentine Holmes will return from an ankle injury against Parramatta, after travelling with North Queensland to Sydney on Friday.

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland, with the league saying "everyone has to shoulder the load".

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

news

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

Australia's volunteer firefighters are happy to be described as heroes, but what they really want is to be respected for their experience and professionalism.

sport

rugby union

Reds end drought in nervy Super relaunch

Queensland Reds have ended an 11-game losing run against NSW Waratahs, overcoming a second-half fightback to win by six points.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.