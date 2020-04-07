Discover Australian Associated Press

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa held a small service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back

By Moshe Edri

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 02:20:06

A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful have taken to the streets of Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter in the Old City to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Palm Sunday celebrations start the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

Worshippers in Jerusalem traditionally carry palm fronds and olive branches and march from the top of the Mount of Olives into the Old City.

While thousands of pilgrims usually participate in the march, this year was limited to a handful of participants.

Clerics and faithful went door to door often throwing the branches to Christians looking on from their balconies.

“This year because of the new situation we are trying to come to all the Christians in our Christian Quarter to bring these branches of olives, the sign of new hope,” said the Reverend Sandro Tomasevic, a Catholic clergyman at the Latin Parish of Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Easter.

In Israel, more than 8000 people have contracted the coronavirus and 46 have died.

In the West Bank, nearly 200 cases have been reported, including a large outbreak in the biblical town of Bethlehem.

The outbreak has forced church officials to close churches to the public and scale back religious observances throughout the week.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, held a small closed service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

