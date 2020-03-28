Discover Australian Associated Press

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has tested positive to coronavirus after the A-League was shutdown. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

By Ed Jackson

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 16:10:59

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has become the first professional footballer in Australia to test positive to the COVID-19 virus.

The player, who underwent the test as a precaution before a pre-scheduled international flight, was a member of the Jets’ squad for last weekend’s A-League matches against Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

He was asymptomatic and Jets’ chief executive Lawrie McKinna said he remains in good health.

“He was fine, no symptoms whatsoever,” McKinna told AAP.

“He was tested positive … as we’ve found out the player and his family are in isolation and the rest of the squad don’t need to get into isolation.

“Obviously we’ll be monitoring the players’ health. It’s definitely real.”

The test result came back on Friday, McKinna confirmed.

Football Federation Australia suspended the A-League until April 22 amid increasing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken less than 24 hours after the Jets’ beat City 2-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday night.

In a statement the Jets said the player had begun quarantine in accordance with NSW Health protocols.

“Our playing squad are closely monitoring their health and will isolate themselves if they experience any symptoms,” the statement said.

Australia’s professional footballers’ union, the PFA, said it would support any of its members affected by the virus.

“The PFA has a process in place for supporting those acutely impacted,” a PFA statement said.

“Through our extensive and expert outreach program, we will continue to service our players during this incredibly challenging period.”

AAP has sought comment from FFA.

The test result comes amid reports a member of Wellington Phoenix’s coaching staff has also caught the virus following the team’s aborted stay in Sydney in an attempt to complete the 2019-20 season.

