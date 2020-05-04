Job ads plunge 53% in April: ANZ

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Job ads averaged just 63,806 in April, down from 136,106 in March, ANZ data shows. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

labour

Job ads plunge 53% in April: ANZ

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 12:09:50

Job advertisements suffered their largest ever fall in April as strict social distancing rules and business closures to combat the coronavirus all but crushed demand for labour.

Figures from ANZ showed total job ads plunged 53.1 per cent in April, compared to a 10 per cent drop in March. 

The fall is almost five times larger than the previous record of 11.3 per cent in January 2009.

Job ads averaged just 63,806 in April, down from 136,106 in March and 62.2 per cent lower from a year ago.

Economists fear unemployment could spike toward 10 per cent in coming months as large chunks of the economy were shut to fight the virus. 

The jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in March but the survey was taken early in the month before the lockdown took full effect.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said the government’s JobKeeper payment plan to keep people in work could temper the rise in unemployment to around 9.5 per cent, but there would still be substantial loss of employment, hours worked and household income over the coming months.

The ANZ vacancies series is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) given it counts actual job ads, while Australian Bureau of Statistics data is based on intentions by firms to hire.

The RBA has slashed rates to a record low of 0.25 per cent and launched a massive bond buying programme to cushion the economy from the impact of the pandemic.

The central bank holds its May policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates as it gauges the effect of its latest easing measures.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'almost past' hub idea: sport minister

Federal sports minister Richard Colbeck says the AFL is "almost past" the need for quarantine hubs in order to restart the season.

rugby league

NRL group training to recommence Wednesday

NRL players will use Tuesday to absorb strict biosecurity guidelines before returning to group training with their teammates on Wednesday.

rugby league

Warriors must bulk up in Tamworth: Kearney

Stephen Kearney's Warriors players will need to blitz the weights in their Tamworth quarantine if they're to be fighting fit for the NRL.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

news

virus diseases

Leaders mull rules amid Vic virus outbreak

State and federal political leaders are firmly focused on easing coronavirus social and business restrictions as Victoria moves to contain an outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'almost past' hub idea: sport minister

Federal sports minister Richard Colbeck says the AFL is "almost past" the need for quarantine hubs in order to restart the season.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.