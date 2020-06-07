Discover Australian Associated Press

Some businesses have had to close down amid economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Job cuts mount as countries battle virus

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 06:16:35

More than 6.68 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 391,108 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

The outbreak has dealt a shock to the global economy although the latest US unemployment rate showed surprise job additions in May, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump.

The US Labor Department said on Friday that US employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls last month even though economists had been expecting them to instead slash another 8 million jobs.

Canada-based Bombardier Aviation said on Friday it was reducing its workforce by about 2500 employees due to challenges caused by COVID-19.

The company said it had to make the move because business jet deliveries, industry-wide, are forecast to be down approximately 30 per cent year-over-year.

Luxury British carmaker Bentley plans to cut up to 1000 jobs and has warned of the possibility of more to come.

The company, which is part of Germany’s Volkswagen Group, said it is looking to make the initial job cuts under a voluntary scheme but that future job cuts may be on a compulsory basis.

Bentley said it has informed its 4200 workers of a program to significantly reduce the size of the business.

Meanwhile, British Airways is considering legal action against the UK government’s plans to force anyone arriving into the country to quarantine themselves for 14 days in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of International Airlines Group, which runs the British flag carrier, told Sky News he is reviewing the situation with lawyers, adding that the “irrational” quarantine rules would “torpedo” the airline’s chances of flying in July.

Malaysia’s government has announced a 35 billion ringgit ($A11.8 billion) stimulus to bolster short-term economic recovery.

The new package centres on increasing employment, wooing foreign investment and revitalising key sectors of the economy.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday it included 10 billion ringgit in direct fiscal injection to the economy in the form of wage subsidies, upskilling programs and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Various tax breaks and rebates are being given to bolster the manufacturing, property, car, palm oil, airline and tourism sectors.

