Steven Marshall has flagged he will do more as people lose their jobs during these trying times. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More SA cases but still no wider spread

By Tim Dornin

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 17:24:28

More cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Australia but health authorities say there’s still no evidence of widespread community transmission.

An extra 34 cases were reported on Monday, taking the state’s total to 134.

But Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said as far as it could be determined, all SA’s cases were linked to either overseas or interstate travel or were close contacts of other cases.

She said about half the active cases were being treated in hospital and about half at home. None have required intensive care treatment.

“We are in a very good place, but we need to remain there,” Professor Spurrier told reporters.

“I am certainly hoping that the numbers are not going to be increasing exponentially and we are watching this very closely.”

With pubs and other public venues closing across SA and the state set to close its borders on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall said the long lines outside Centrelink offices and the prospect of tens of thousands of people losing their jobs was “heartbreaking”.

Mr Marshall said assistance from the federal government for local workers, families and businesses was welcome and flagged more help would come from his government.

“Within the last week, we’ve seen tens and tens of thousands of Australians who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

“We’ve seen widespread business failure and so many other businesses really teetering on the brink.

“But you can expect more stimulus and support from the state government.”

The premier also confirmed that schools would remain open despite concerns over the provision of hand sanitisers, with about 30 schools running out.

Mr Marshall said that situation should not have happened and was being rectified on Monday.

But the government rejected suggestions hospitals were running short of protective equipment, including gloves and masks.

South Australia’s border measures will come into effect on Tuesday afternoon, with 12 control stations to be established and police also on duty at train stations and airports.

Anybody entering the state from that time will be asked to sign a declaration that they will self-isolate for 14 days.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said it was expected the border controls would prompt most people to reconsider travelling to or from SA.

He said exemptions would apply to emergency workers and other essential services, as well as for people who lived close to the border and needed to make regular crossings.

