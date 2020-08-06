Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Josh Frydenberg says changes to JobKeeper will add $15.6 billion to the wage subsidy program's cost. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

JobKeeper eligibility tweaked for business

By Rebecca Gredley

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 19:02:31

It will be easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to apply for JobKeeper after the end of September under changes made by the federal government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the changes, along with more Victorian companies joining the scheme, will add another $15.6 billion to the cost of the wage subsidy program.

Previously, businesses and not-for-profits hoping to receive JobKeeper from September 28 to January 3 would have to show a significant fall in turnover in both the June and September quarters.

But under the nationwide changes, they will just have to show turnover has significantly fallen for the September quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Businesses and not-for-profits will have to prove their eligibility again in January, but it will be based off the December quarter rather than the two previous quarters as well.

Mr Frydenberg says Melbourne’s stage four restrictions will have a significant impact on the Victorian and national economy.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to cushion the blow and help Australians get to the other side,” he said on Friday.

Staff who were employed as of July 1 will now be able to access the program.

The payment is currently $1500 a fortnight but will reduce to $1200 for full-time employees from October to December.

It will then reduce again to $1000 until March. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the tighter coronavirus restrictions in Victoria will lead to as many as 400,000 people losing their job or seeing their hours reduced to zero, and a 10 per cent national jobless rate by year’s end.

Mr Morrison said the revised Treasury forecast was for a reduction in real gross domestic product in the September quarter of up to $12 billion.

Latest news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

politics

JobKeeper eligibility tweaked for business

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

health

Victorians urged not to panic buy meat

Victoria has recorded 471 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, as tough new restrictions are introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

health

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets' A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

politics

Leaders play down food shortage fears

Australians are being assured there won't be national food shortages as Victoria enters a severe lockdown to deal with the coronavirus.

news

politics

Beirut blast a terrible accident: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Beirut blast that killed at least 137 people, including one Australian, was a "terrible accident".

sport

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

world

virus diseases

Beirut aid not for 'corrupt hands': Macron

French President Emmanual Macron has toured areas of Beirut smashed by a chemical explosion and brought some 'home truths' for Lebanon's politcal leaders.