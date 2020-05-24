Discover Australian Associated Press

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is under pressure over the JobKeeper reporting error. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

JobKeeper error still dogging government

By Colin Brinsden

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 10:49:51

Labor wants Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to front a Senate inquiry to explain the embarrassing $60 billion JobKeeper reporting error.

The government admitted on Friday its JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme to assist business and workers through the COVID-19 pandemic will now be $70 billion rather than $130 billion and will now only cover 3.5 million people rather than 6.5 million that had been forecast.

Opposition frontbencher Penny Wong says it’s a “$60 billion black hole in the economic credibility” of the government.

“We can’t trust anything Scott Morrison or Josh Frydenberg say about the economy or the budget, and perhaps worse has been the failure to front up and take responsibility,” Senator Wong told ABC television’s Insiders program on Sunday.

She said the chair of the Senate committee into the COVID-19 response Labor’s Katy Gallagher will be calling on Mr Frydenberg to give evidence to the committee.

“What I would say to Josh, this is your opportunity to front up and explain the $60 billion blunder to the parliament and to the Australian people,” she said.

The federal government insists the $60 billion “reporting error” in its JobKeeper scheme is “very good news”, but is showing little sign of wanting to use the unspent money to extend or broaden the program. 

“It means that businesses are in better shape than we might have anticipated when those original forecasts were put in place,” cabinet minister Angus Taylor told Sky news on Sunday.

“It does mean that we’re in a better position as we work our way towards recovery.”

However, the government is under pressure to extend the the scheme to casuals and other worker groups that don’t get the $1500 per fortnight payment and extend it beyond the six-month period.

Mr Taylor said a review into the program would go ahead in June and all of those issues would be looked at.

“The Labor party are out campaigning saying we should spend more money. They have never seen a dollar they don’t want to spend,” Mr Taylor said.

But it is not just Labor that see this forecasting and accounting mistake as an opportunity to amend the scheme, such as business groups, economists and Liberal Premier Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein.

Mr Gutwein says the program should run for a longer period and target additional support at those industries such as tourism and hospitality that will take longer to recover.

