JobKeeper to pump out $130b for workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government has passed the JobKeeper wage subsidy bill in parliament with opposition support. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

JobKeeper to pump out $130b for workers

By Matt Coughlan

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 23:21:49

Wage subsidies worth $130 billion will soon flow to workers around Australia as the federal government scrambles to save six million jobs.

Federal parliament ticked off on the historic JobKeeper scheme on Wednesday night, paving the way for $1500-a-fortnight payments for coronavirus-hit employees.

The tax office will give businesses with a 30 per cent fall in turnover due to coronavirus $1500 for each worker a fortnight, with payments expected to reach employers in the first week of May.

For companies with a turnover of $1 billion, a 50 per cent downturn will be needed to qualify.

More than 730,000 businesses have registered for the program, which will give out money for wages paid from March 30, since it was announced last week.

All full-time and part-time workers are eligible, along with casuals that have a 12-month link to their employer, sole traders and New Zealanders on 444 visas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government had responded to the coronavirus crisis with the biggest economic lifeline in the nation’s history.

“JobKeeper will keep Australians in jobs and it will keep the businesses that employ them in business, both now and into the future,” he said.

Labor is concerned that more than two million casuals and temporary migrant workers will miss out on JobKeeper.

Despite the government rejecting amendments to the bill, the opposition still supported the package.

“Never let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Labor leader Anthony Albanese said.

The massive wage subsidy scheme is part of $320 billion in federal spending designed to shield Australia from the coronavirus sledgehammer.

While parliament isn’t due to sit again until August, a new Senate select committee has been established to scrutinise the record spending.

Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher will chair the wide-ranging inquiry. 

The committee will have three Labor senators, two government, one from the Greens and independent Jacqui Lambie.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

rugby league

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs could be 'cruise ships': GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

world

politics

UK PM Johnson continues to improve in ICU

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he continues to impove in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.