PM warns of even more job losses to come

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The unemployment rate rose to 7.1 per cent in May as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM warns of even more job losses to come

By Colin Brinsden

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 13:00:04

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned more job losses are likely even as the unemployment rate spiked to its highest level in almost two decades.

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from an upwardly revised 6.4 per cent in April as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It represented a further 227,700 people losing their jobs.

“The sad truth is these numbers are not surprising in these circumstances.” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

“We know there will be more in the months ahead.”

May’s monthly drop in the number of people employed is the second largest on record after nearly 600,000 were sacked in April.

Another poor set of figures had been expected as a result of nationwide lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed full-time employment had decreased by 89,100 in May while part-time employment dropped by 138,600.

The participation rate of people either in or seeking work fell  by a further 0.7 per cent to 62.9 per cent.

Monthly hours worked fell 0.7 per cent in May, to be down 10.2 per cent since March.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy had previously forecast the unemployment reaching eight per cent by September.

ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said the unemployment rate was being distorted by the JobKeeper wage subsidy and a massive drop in the participation rate.

“If we see people return to the labour market more quickly, then you might see that measure of unemployment rise more quickly … as people become registered as unemployed,” she told ABC television.

Latest news

politics

Albanese under pressure over Anthony Byrne

A federal Labor MP has been counselled by Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese over his "unacceptable and inappropriate" text messages lashing colleagues.

politics

Hutchinson should resign as leader: Dutton

Queensland LNP president David Hutchinson has resigned as a consultant for a political rival but that hasn't stopped senior MPs calling for him to step down.

politics

PM warns of even more job losses to come

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent in April as another 227,700 people lost their jobs, with the PM saying it isn't surprising.

politics

Jobless rate 'heartbreaking': Morrison

The prime minister has expressed frustration at the slowness of states allowing cross-border travel as Australia's jobless rate rose to 7.1 per cent in May.

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

Blood curdling screams and the sighting of a car that looked like the accused Claremont murderer's work vehicle are central to the Sarah Spiers case.

news

politics

Albanese under pressure over Anthony Byrne

A federal Labor MP has been counselled by Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese over his "unacceptable and inappropriate" text messages lashing colleagues.

sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.