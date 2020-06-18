PM warns of even more job losses to come

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned more job losses are likely even as the unemployment rate spiked to its highest level in almost two decades.

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from an upwardly revised 6.4 per cent in April as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It represented a further 227,700 people losing their jobs.

“The sad truth is these numbers are not surprising in these circumstances.” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

“We know there will be more in the months ahead.”

May’s monthly drop in the number of people employed is the second largest on record after nearly 600,000 were sacked in April.

Another poor set of figures had been expected as a result of nationwide lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed full-time employment had decreased by 89,100 in May while part-time employment dropped by 138,600.

The participation rate of people either in or seeking work fell by a further 0.7 per cent to 62.9 per cent.

Monthly hours worked fell 0.7 per cent in May, to be down 10.2 per cent since March.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy had previously forecast the unemployment reaching eight per cent by September.

ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said the unemployment rate was being distorted by the JobKeeper wage subsidy and a massive drop in the participation rate.

“If we see people return to the labour market more quickly, then you might see that measure of unemployment rise more quickly … as people become registered as unemployed,” she told ABC television.