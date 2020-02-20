Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's unemployment rate for January rose to 5.2 per cent, new figures show. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Jobless rate rises to 5.2pc in January

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 12:31:00

Australia’s unemployment rate has risen slightly to 5.2 per cent in official figures for January and economists expect it to go up further.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday the 0.1 percentage point rise came on the back of 29,000 jobs being created over the month, with the participation rate remaining steady at 66 per cent.

But it noted the monthly growth in jobs was below the 20-year average.

Full-time employment increased by 46,200 and part-time employment decreased by 32,700, while unemployment increased by 31,000.

The biggest increases were in Victoria, Queensland and NSW, while the number of jobs in South Australia dropped by 900.

But Thursday’s figures also showed the number of underemployed people again increased, up to nine per cent of the workforce for the first time since May 2018.

The problem is most pronounced for younger workers, with nearly three in 10 of those aged 15-19 and more than one in six 20-25-year-olds indicating they’d like to be working more hours.

Economists are predicting further increases in the unemployment rate and a subsequent interest rate cut in coming months.

“Along with yesterday’s meagre wage growth print, these data show that there is still plenty of spare capacity in the labour market,” BIS Oxford Economics senior economist Sean Langcake said.

He expects jobs growth to lose momentum over 2020 and slow to less than two per cent.

“This will make it challenging to work through existing spare capacity, and we expect the RBA will cut rates in the first half of the year to aid this transition,” he said.

Capital Economics’ Ben Udy said the January data alone probably wouldn’t convince the Reserve Bank a cut was necessary, but he too predicted unemployment would continue to rise.

“If we are right we think that will be enough to convince the RBA to cut rates by 25 basis points in April and July,” he said.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said Australia faced a jobs crisis.

“We’re going to start seeing businesses going to the wall (from climate change) and we’re going start seeing people, especially young people, never enjoying a secure job in their life unless we come up with a plan to tackle these crises,” he told Sky News.

