Australia’s unemployment rate has risen slightly to 5.3 per cent in official figures for January and economists expect it to go up further.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday the 0.2 percentage point rise on the back of 14,000 jobs being created over the month, with a participation rate of 66.1 per cent, seasonally adjusted.

But the bureau also noted the monthly growth in jobs was below the 20-year average.