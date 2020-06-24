Discover Australian Associated Press

The ABC is shifting its focus to digital, on-demand news services as it absorbs budget cuts. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

arts, culture and entertainment

Jobs and content to be cut in ABC shake-up

By Finbar O'Mallon

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 12:44:34

The ABC will slash up to 250 jobs and axe its flagship 7.45am radio news bulletin in a major shake-up at the national broadcaster.

ABC Life will be rebranded, ABC Comedy repurposed and underperforming news programs reviewed.

No division will be spared in the job cuts as the broadcaster tries to save $40 million under a five-year plan.

“This is a difficult time for us, as it is for the broader economy and community as we all struggle with the events of this year,” ABC managing director David Anderson said on Wednesday.

Staff travel budgets will be reduced by a quarter and $5 million will be shaved off the independent production budget.

ABC Life will become ABC Local, which will cost half of staff their jobs as content is sourced from across the broadcaster.

The ABC’s property portfolio will also go under the microscope, with management hoping to relocate or lease unused office space.

Leasing empty space at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Ultimo, Sydney, could add up to $4 million to its coffers.

Three-quarters of content-making staff will be working outside of Ultimo by 2025.

Another round of voluntary redundancies will be offered on Wednesday, which will see at least 10 more workers go.

