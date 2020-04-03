World havoc as virus cases top one million

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The virus means unemployment is expected to soar to levels not seen since the end of the Depression. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

World havoc as virus cases top one million

By Cate Cadell and Lisa Shumaker

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 22:16:29

Global cases of the coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 53,000 fatalities, as death tolls kept soaring in the United States and western Europe while the world economy spiralled disastrously.

In the past 24 hours, there were 6095 new deaths – nearly double all fatalities in China, where the COVID-19 disease originated.

In a list based on officially-reported data, Italy leads with 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain with 10,935. 

But the United States was becoming the new epicentre, with 243,635 cases – by far the most of any nation – and 5887 deaths.

Outside the West, China’s epidemic has stabilised after draconian containment measures and it was planning to mourn its “martyrs” on Saturday with a three-minute silence.

The outbreak in badly-hit Iran still raged while it sparred with traditional foe the United States on the geopolitical stage.

With Europe accounting for more than half of cases around the world, France and Britain were also struggling to prop up health services under massive strain.

Though the official figures were shocking enough, health experts and even some governments acknowledge they do not capture the full spread of the virus. It often goes undetected in people with minor symptoms or none at all.

With airlines largely grounded, businesses closed, layoffs mounting and millions of people at home under lockdowns, the economic fallout was shaping into worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

Rather, comparisons were being drawn with such traumatic periods as World War Two or the 1930s Global Depression.

In the world’s biggest economy, the US government has pumped in unprecedented aid, but still weekly jobless claims jumped to a record 6.6 million – double the previous week that was also a first.

Morgan Stanley predicted the US economy will shrink 5.5 per cent this year, the steepest drop since 1946.

European stocks sank further.

Morgues and hospitals in New York City struggled to treat or bury casualties, as state governor Andrew Cuomo predicted similar misery for the rest of the country.

Spain and Italy were also counting their daily dead, but prayed they were plateauing as data at least showed a slowdown in daily increases.

Some 900,000 Spanish workers have lost jobs.

Criticised for unpreparedness, Britain promised a tenfold increase in testing. That is crucial to enable frontline healthcare workers to carry on knowing they are uninfected or potentially for people to return to work if they have had the virus and gained immunity.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s continued self-isolation, after testing positive, was a reminder of the risk.

While prosperous Western nations are reeling, there is concern about potentially far worse impact in nations already struggling with poverty, insecurity and weak health systems.

In Iraq, three doctors involved in the testing, a health ministry official and a senior political official said there were thousands of cases of COVID-19, many times more than publicly reported.

In India, many poor labourers were desperate after losing jobs in a three-week lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Food was low in slums.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro further played down the pandemic, saying it is “not all it’s being made out to be” and denying that any hospital had reached full capacity. 

Though there was little cause for cheer anywhere, one positive offshoot of the crisis has been a massive drop in pollution. One expert said carbon dioxide emissions could fall this year by the largest amount since World War Two.

Authoritarian governments from China to Venezuela have been rebuked for repressing people speaking out on the coronavirus. In the US too, the US Navy relieved an aircraft carrier of his command in punishment for the leak of a scathing letter seeking stronger measures for an outbreak on his ship.

New Google data from 131 counties showed the extraordinary decline in human movement. For example, in Italy, visits to retail and recreation locations, including restaurants and cinemas, plunged 94 per cent in March.

Latest sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

news

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

An Artania cruise ship passenger in his 60s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died in a Perth hospital.

sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.