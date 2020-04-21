Jobs down 6% since start of virus crisis

The number of Australian with a jobs fell by 6.0 per cent since the start of the coronavirus crisis began, with younger people suffering the worst losses, new figures show.

Employment for Australians under 20 dropped 9.9 per cent between March 14 and April 4, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday, based on payroll data from the Australian Taxation Office.

Tasmania and Victoria had the largest decreases in jobs, down by 7.3 and 6.8 per cent respectively, ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

In NSW jobs were down 6.4 per cent.

“The accommodation and food services industry saw the largest reduction in jobs down by 25.6 per cent, followed by the arts and recreation services industry down by 18.7 per cent,” Mr Jarvis said.

Total wages paid by businesses are down 6.7 per cent, the ABS said,.

Wages in the Northern Territory and Victoria were down the most, by 17.6 and 8.8 per cent respectively.

The figures come from the ATO’s Single Touch Payroll system, which the ABS said takes in 99 per cent of employers with 20 or more workers and 71 per cent of smaller businesses were using.