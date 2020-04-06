Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Phil Gould has been backed by Matty Johns as a potential new chief executive for the NRL. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

By Laine Clark

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 13:27:30

Matthew Johns has backed Phil Gould to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the ex-NSW coach is being discussed as a possible replacement for the besieged Todd Greenberg.

While Greenberg has been publicly backed by ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys, the NRL boss is under pressure after questions were raised over his financial management in the fallout from the coronavirus shutdown.

Greenberg – off contract in October – has been criticised after it emerged NRL headquarters runs at a yearly cost of $182 million.

He also came under fire for not immediately taking the same 74 per cent pay cut that the NRL players were forced to cop during the shutdown.

Greenberg last week said he did not feel like a “dead man walking” as he worked with V’landys on trying to get the competition back up and running by as early as June 1.

But speculation will not go away that 2020 looks set to be his final season at the helm, with Gould and even super coach Wayne Bennett mentioned as potential replacements.

Former Kangaroo Johns said Gould – who has held an administrative role as NRL club Penrith’s football boss – would be a good fit with V’landys.

“A name that is starting to be bandied about as a successor to Todd is Phil Gould,” Johns said on Fox League Live.

“One thing about Gus (Gould) that would suit the game is he is not a populist.

“He sometimes says and does things that irritate people and get on people’s nerves and that doesn’t worry Gus at all.

“That is the sort of bloke you want in charge that is going to be able to back Peter V’landys up and make unpopular decisions sometimes for the betterment of the game.”

Gould’s name first came up as a possible candidate for the NRL role as far back as last year when NSW coach Brad Fittler threw his former Blues mentor into the mix.

“He’s obviously a very intelligent bloke. I would definitely think he’d have the nous to run the game,” Fittler told Nine Network.

Greenberg’s future has been a hot topic after it emerged he was denied a request for a two-year extension before the 2020 NRL season.

He has taken a back seat to V’landys since the competition was shut down by the pandemic, sparking speculation the pair had fallen out.

But V’landys, who will ultimately have the final say on whether Greenberg will remain CEO when talks resume later in the year, told the Sydney Morning Herald that Greenberg’s lower profile had “nothing to do with or about Todd”.

Latest sport

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

rugby league

Graham ready to sacrifice for NRL start

Wayne Pearce warns players will have to make sacrifices for the 2020 NRL season to resume as he tries to find a way forward for the league.

news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the novel coronavirus due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.