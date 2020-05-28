Johnson calls for probe into virus origin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a probe into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Johnson calls for probe into virus origin

By Shaun Connolly

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 07:14:19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the World Health Organization head that an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak needs to take place, .

He made the comments in a telephone call to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday, Johnson’s office said.

Tedros agreed with Johnson, according to Downing Street.

Johnson also spoke with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres about the COVID-19 outbreak.

“On both calls, the prime minister set out the UK’s support for the international effort to defeat coronavirus and for the work of the UN and WHO in helping to co-ordinate the global response,” a spokesman for Johnson’s office said.

“The prime minister and Dr Tedros agreed on the importance of an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, so we can learn lessons to prevent future pandemics.

The call for an independent inquiry into the origin of the disease comes amid some international criticism that China was not transparent enough when coronavirus first appeared.

US President Donald Trump has also been highly critical of the WHO during the outbreak.

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

news

epidemic and plague

Qld races to work out how miner got virus

Authorities are trying to work out how a 30-year-old man in an outback Queensland town caught the coronavirus and whether his neighbours are at risk.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

space programme

Weather postpones US astronaut launch

Bad weather has delayed the launch of a SpaceX rocket that would be the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.