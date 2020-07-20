Discover Australian Associated Press

Boris Johnson wants a "significant return to normality" by Christmas in the UK. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Johnson doesn’t want second UK lockdown

By By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

July 20, 2020

Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

The prime minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.

“I can’t abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent. But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don’t want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again,” he told The Sunday Telegraph.

His comments could lead to further tensions between ministers and their scientific experts after the chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned on Friday there was “a risk” that national measures could be needed as winter approaches.

Announcing another easing lockdown restrictions in England, Johnson on Friday said he hoped there could be a “significant return to normality” in time for Christmas.

At the same time, he said the government had given local authorities new powers to close specific premises, shut outdoor spaces and cancel events.

Johnson told the Telegraph: “It’s not just that we’re getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally, but we understand far more which groups it affects, how it works, how it’s transmitted, so the possibility of different types of segmentation, of enhanced shielding for particular groups, is now there.”

“We’re genuinely able now to look at what’s happening in much closer to real time, to isolate outbreaks and to address them on the spot, and to work with local authorities to contain the problem locally and regionally if we have to.”

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

Christian Petracca and Max Gawn have inspired resurgent Melbourne to smash struggling Hawthorn by 43 points in their AFL clash at Sydney's Giants Stadium.

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Supercars drivers Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat have claimed race victories, preventing Scott McLaughlin from moving further ahead in the 2020 championship.

Authorities trace new cluster on NSW coast

Health authorities are attempting to trace a growing coronavirus outbreak on the NSW south coast as Melburnians prepare to wear masks.

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.