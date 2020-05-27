Boris Johnson to face grilling over aide

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK prime ministerial adviser Dominic Cummings is facing a backlash after travelling during lockdown. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Boris Johnson to face grilling over aide

By Shaun Connolly

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 16:28:19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be questioned by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis as calls for his key adviser to resign continue to grow.

Johnson will be quizzed on Wednesday at a Commons committee meeting on the decision of his top aide, Dominic Cummings, to drive 400km from London to Durham during the shutdown.

It comes amid a growing revolt in Johnson’s Conservative party, with at least 30 Tory MPs having now publicly called for Cummings to be sacked or to resign.

And a YouGov survey for The Times showed the Conservative lead over Labour dropped by nine points during the Cummings saga, as support for the Government fell four points to 44 per cent with Labour rising five points in the week to Tuesday, to 38 per cent.

On Tuesday, Douglas Ross, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, quit the government, saying he could not “in good faith” defend Cummings’ actions.

Senior ministers have expressed public support for the defiant adviser but there are reports a number of Cabinet members have privately called for him to be ousted from No 10.

Johnson’s scheduled appearance via video link at Wednesday’s Commons Liaison Committee hearing has been tinged with controversy over the fact the PM will only briefly be quizzed on the Cummings affair.

It is understood MPs will have a maximum of 20 minutes in a 90-minute session to probe the situation.

Other aspects of the coronavirus crisis will also be discussed in the 20-minute slot.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged to speak to the Treasury about whether fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown should be reviewed in light of the Cummings controversy

Cummings said he had driven to Durham to isolate in a property on his father’s farm because of concerns over care for his four-year-old son if both he and his wife were incapacitated by Covid-19.

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

news

crime, law and justice

Alleged Leifer victims bruised, not broken

Melbourne woman Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition hearing.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong anthem bill spurs protests

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made many arrests as protesters gather to oppose a bill criminalising "insulting" China's national anthem.