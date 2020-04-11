Johnson makes progress but still in ICU

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care after contracting coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Johnson makes progress but still in ICU

By Michael Holden, David Milliken and Elizabeth Piper

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 02:56:36

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress but remains in intensive care with COVID-19, as officials signal no end in sight yet for lockdowns.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough. 

He was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he has since spent three nights receiving treatment.

Ministers have said he has been sitting up in bed and talking to medical staff.

“He’s still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he’s in good spirits,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a news conference in Downing Street on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for the prime minister said Johnson had received oxygen support, but was not put on a ventilator.

Raab, Johnson’s designated deputy, said the UK death toll in hospitals from coronavirus now stood at 7978, an increase of 881 from data published on Wednesday.

With the economy facing potentially the worst hit since World War II, the government said it had expanded its overdraft facility with the Bank of England.

The Bank of England has agreed temporarily to finance government borrowing in response to COVID-19 if funds cannot immediately be raised from debt markets, reviving a measure last widely used during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government has made pledges costing tens of billions of pounds to support businesses and workers hit by the virus. 

On Thursday, the government said an additional 1.2 million claims for welfare payments had been filed since March 16.

The UK is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak, with deaths expected to continue to rise over the Easter weekend.

The government’s emergency response gathering, known as COBR, met on Thursday to discuss how it should deal with a review of the lockdown measures introduced last month.

Raab said the peak of the virus outbreak had yet to be reached and that the government would not be able to say more about the duration of the lockdown until late next week.

Keir Starmer, newly elected leader of the opposition Labour Party, called on ministers to publish its shutdown exit strategy, saying people needed to know what the plans were.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

rugby league

NRL eye contingencies for contamination

The NRL will look at ways games can be made up in their reworked schedule in the event someone catches coronavirus and matches have to be postponed.

news

politics

Australia 'on cusp' of virus dying out

Australia is close to the point at which COVID-19 cases begin to decline, but only if social distancing continues, the deputy chief medical officer says.

sport

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

world

politics

UK PM Johnson recovering from COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson office says he is in the early phase' of recovery from the coronavirus, but it's unclear how long he'll remain in hospital.