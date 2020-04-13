British PM Johnson released from hospital

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from a central London hospital. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

British PM Johnson released from hospital

By AAP

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 22:56:31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of hospital after eight days.

Johnson, who has been battling coronavirus for more than two weeks, first entered hospital on April 5 and was admitted to intensive care one day later. 

He spent three nights in the ICU, before being released back into the regular hospital ward on April 9.

Downing Street has said that although Johnson has been discharged from hospital, he will not immediately go back to work.

The 55-year-old Johnson was the first major world leader to have revealed a coronavirus diagnosis.

It was first announced that Johnson had contracted COVID-19 on March 27, and though he had been working from his residence, a persisting cough and fever prompted his admission to hospital.

Johnson last communicated publicly on April 6, when he took to Twitter to update that he was in “good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, which rendered his admission to intensive care later that day a shock to the nation.

According to the latest figures, the UK’s death toll from coronavirus stands at 8,958, while there are 70,272 cases. 

The first death in the country was recorded on March 5.

On April 10, the UK recorded 980 hospital deaths in a single day, surpassing both Italy and Spain’s most fatal days, which were 969 and 950, respectively, according to the BBC.

Unlike other European countries, which were quick to enact lockdowns and gatherings bans, the UK government was initially slowly to institute such public health measures and only placed the country in lockdown on March 23. 

It has struggled in recent weeks to convey the seriousness of the pandemic to the public.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

rugby union

No Easter pay deal for rugby union

The salary cut discussions between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association are set to move into Tuesday after no deal was reached over Easter.

rugby league

NRL return 'ambitious' as clubs sort plans

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says a NRL return in the territory appears a long way off as the federal sports minister labels the game's plan as ambitious.

soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won't scupper Australia's chances of playing in the Copa America.

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

news

disease

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.