British PM Johnson released from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of hospital after eight days.

Johnson, who has been battling coronavirus for more than two weeks, first entered hospital on April 5 and was admitted to intensive care one day later.

He spent three nights in the ICU, before being released back into the regular hospital ward on April 9.

Downing Street has said that although Johnson has been discharged from hospital, he will not immediately go back to work.

The 55-year-old Johnson was the first major world leader to have revealed a coronavirus diagnosis.

It was first announced that Johnson had contracted COVID-19 on March 27, and though he had been working from his residence, a persisting cough and fever prompted his admission to hospital.

Johnson last communicated publicly on April 6, when he took to Twitter to update that he was in “good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, which rendered his admission to intensive care later that day a shock to the nation.

According to the latest figures, the UK’s death toll from coronavirus stands at 8,958, while there are 70,272 cases.

The first death in the country was recorded on March 5.

On April 10, the UK recorded 980 hospital deaths in a single day, surpassing both Italy and Spain’s most fatal days, which were 969 and 950, respectively, according to the BBC.

Unlike other European countries, which were quick to enact lockdowns and gatherings bans, the UK government was initially slowly to institute such public health measures and only placed the country in lockdown on March 23.

It has struggled in recent weeks to convey the seriousness of the pandemic to the public.