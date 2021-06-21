Jon Rahm wins US Open in thrilling finish

Two weeks after testing positive to COVID-19, Jon Rahm has won the 121st US Open in a dramatic climax at Torrey Pines for his maiden major trophy.

Two monumental birdie putts clinched it as the pre-tournament favourite became the first Spaniard to win the US Open.

Rahm posted a closing four-under-par 67 to finish with a six-under 278 total and consign Louis Oosthuizen to his sixth major championship runner-up finish.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to match the lowest round of the day and snatch victory by a shot from third-round co-leader Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4.

He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared.

His 12th professional victory returned him to No.1 in the world on his first Father’s Day since son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after 26-year-old Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

“I’m a big believer in karma,” Rahm said when interviewed immediately after the win by NBC.

“After what happened a couple of weeks ago, I stayed really positive, knowing big things were coming.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place, I know I got my breakthrough win here, and it’s a very special place for my family.

“The fact my parents were able to come, I got out of Covid protocol early, I just felt like the stars were aligning.

“I can’t even believe I made the first two putts!

“This was definitely for Seve. I know he tried a lot, and wanted to win this one most of all.”

On a back nine filled with double bogeys by so many contenders and a shocking meltdown by defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Oosthuizen was the last to fall.

The 2010 British Open champion still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No.17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon.

South African Oosthuizen birdied No.18 to shoot a 71 and finish at five under.

Harris English (68) finished third at three under.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka (69), last year’s PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa (70) and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi (68) were tied-fourth at two under.

DeChambeau, who started Sunday two shots off the lead along with Rory McIlroy, led at five under when he made birdie on the 8th.

However, he crashed out of contention, playing Nos. 11-17 in eight over and ending up with a 77 to tumble to T-26 at three over.

McIlroy got within one shot of the lead on his front nine but a double-bogey on the 12th ended his hopes as he finished T-7 at one under.

Adam Scott carded a two-over 73 to be best of the Australians at five over, a shot ahead of Wade Ormsby (71) while Marc Leishman (77) and Matt Jones (75) finished at 12 over and 13 over respectively.

Phil Mickelson closed out his week with a 40 on the back nine for a 75, putting him at 11-over 295.

Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the US Open.