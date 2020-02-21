Jonassen helps Aussies keep India to 4-132

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia need 133 to win their Twenty20 World Cup opener in Sydney after limiting India to 4-132. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Jonassen helps Aussies keep India to 4-132

By Scott Bailey

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 20:34:58

Jess Jonassen’s heroics have helped Australia keep India to 4-132 in the Twenty20 World Cup opener in Sydney.

Jonassen claimed two scalps to put the strangle on India at the Sydney Showground, after the visitors blitzed their way to 0-40 from the first four overs.

With 16-year-old gun Shafali Verma flying with 29 off 15 balls, Jonassen removed her opening partner Smriti Mandhana who was out lbw for 10.

In her next over she fortuitously claimed captain Harmanpreet Kaur, beating her as she danced down the wicket.

The ball also missed wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy’s gloves, but bounced off her pads onto the wicket to have Kaur stumped for two.

Ellyse Perry (1-15) had Verma caught at mid-on in the mini-collapse, after the youngster had earlier taken 16 off one Megan Schutt over and played powerfully down the ground.

It prompted a massive momentum swing for the defending champions, holding India to 3-11 between the fifth and ninth overs. 

Jonassen finished with 2-24, maintaining her hold over India after she claimed a five-wicket haul against them in a tri-series final win last week.

The left-arm finger spinner didn’t play a game in the last T20 World Cup as she was overlooked on return from injury.

Delissa Kimmince also took 1-24, ending a 53-run fourth-wicket stand between Deepti Sharma (49no) and Jemimah Rodrigues when she got the latter lbw for 26.

Meanwhile Molly Strano came from nowhere to bowl the first ball of the tournament after coming into Australia’s extended squad as an injury replacement on Thursday.

She finished with 0-15 from two overs, while 18-year-old Annabel Sutherland was also picked but did not bowl after making her international debut earlier this month.

Latest sport

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

cricket

Jonassen helps Aussies keep India to 4-132

Jess Jonassen took two wickets to keep India to 4-132 in the Twenty20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground.

motor racing

Commodore demise was coming: Supercars CEO

Supercars boss Sean Seamer foreshadowed the demise of the Holden Commodore but the axe falling on the iconic car brand has still come as a shock.

rugby league

Mitchell can be Hayne, GI at No.1: Daley

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admits Latrell Mitchell will be raw at fullback in the NRL All Stars clash but believes he can become the next Greg Inglis.

news

crime, law and justice

Hannah Clarke 'was scared to leave Rowan'

The family of domestic violence victim Hannah Clarke has described her as a brave and caring woman abused by a manipulative husband.

sport

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

world

health

China reports uptick in cases, G20 worries

New coronavirus cases reported in China rose on Friday after positive tests for more than 200 people in jails outside Hubei province.