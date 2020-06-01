Jordan joins calls for action on racism

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was one of many protesting the death of George Floyd in the US. Image by EPA PHOTO

sport

Jordan joins calls for action on racism

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 10:41:05

Michael Jordan, who was notably silent on racial politics during his legendary basketball career, has joined a growing cast of sporting personalities calling for change after the death of George Floyd.

Jordan released a statement on Sunday as often-violent protests spread in cities across the US after Floyd, a black man shown on video gasping for breath while handcuffed as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, died.

The incident has triggered demands for change and justice over police brutality and racism.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” wrote Jordan, as he called for continued peaceful protests. 

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration.

“I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country.

“We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others.”

NBA stars Tobias Harris of Philadelphia 76ers, Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana Pacer and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown took part in protests over the weekend.

LeBron James was among the NBA stars to speak out in recent days on social media while other American sports people, including former NRL quarterback Colin Kaepernick – who was dumped from the league in 2016 for protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem before games – did likewise.

Tennis player Serena Williams tweeted Nike’s powerful ‘Don’t Do It’ video along with the message: “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America”.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted #BlackLivesMatter to his 5.7 million Twitter follows, which featured a video of a young black American girl in tears about inherent racism in society.

He also criticised the “white dominated sport” of motor racing for its silence on the issue.

In Germany, four young soccer Bundesliga players made their feelings known.

England’s 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, 21-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi and 22-year-old Marcus Thuram made statements on the field on Sunday, following the example set by Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie, 21, a day earlier.

Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho removed his jersey after a goal to reveal a T-shirt with the handwritten message “Justice for George Floyd”.

His teammate Hakimi followed his example when he scored to reveal the same message.

“We shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” Sancho posted on Instagram.

Thuram took a knee, evoking memories of Kaepernick’s protests, after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“No explanation needed,” Gladbach said on Twitter with a picture of Thuram kneeling.

McKennie wore an armband with the handwritten message “Justice for George” around his left arm.

A number of NHL players voiced a call to stand together for change while New York Mets baseball star Pete Alonso spoke out against racial injustic.

“I will never know what it feels like to be discriminated against because the colour of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally,” he posted on Instagram.

Latest sport

sport

Jordan joins calls for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

rugby league

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

news

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors are reopening at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

sport

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Truck drives into crowd, US cities in fear

A truck has been driven into a throng of protesters near Minneapolis as major US cities impose curfews in fear of another night of violence.