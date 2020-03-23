Jordan nabs 227 for violating virus curfew

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jordanians convicted of violating the kingdom's coronavirus curfew face a year in prison. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Jordan nabs 227 for violating virus curfew

By AAP

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 04:00:13

Jordanian security authorities have detained 227 people for violating a country-wide curfew that went into effect on Saturday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency Petra reports.

Security patrols across the kingdom arrested the violators and handed them over to specialised security centres to start legal procedures against them, the agency added.

Violating the curfew is punishable with one year in prison and an unspecified fine without a trial, according to Petra.

A spokesman for Jordan’s General Security Department vowed zero tolerance in enforcing the curfew and urged people to stay at home.

The curfew went into effect at 7am on Saturday and is to stay in effect until further notice.

In case of medical emergencies, people are asked to call the civil defence authorities rather than head to a hospital.

Doctors and nurses are exempted from observing the curfew.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian government is to announce the specific times and procedures to allow people to buy basic necessities.

Jordan, which has reported 69 confirmed coronavirus cases, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as part of a series of measures aimed at preventing further spread of the virus.

The armed forces have been deployed at entrances and exits of cities, public and private institutions have been shut down and all flights to and from Jordan have been halted.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

rugby league

NRL, A-League to make decision on seasons

The NRL and A-League's immediate futures are expected to be decided on Monday after tough new restrictions to battle the coronavirus outbreak were announced.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

news

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

world

health

Rush to prep hospitals as virus toll soars

Health authorities around the world are scrambling to set up more hospital beds and access medical supplies as the death toll from the coronavirus nears 13,600.