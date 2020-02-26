Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

Police say they’ll drop a domestic violence charge against Josh Reynolds at the NRL star’s next court appearance.

The Wests Tigers player had pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm related to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former partner, Arabella Del Busso, in Caringbah South last year.

NSW Police had accused Reynolds of causing bruising to Ms Del Busso’s right arm and left leg on September 12. She reported the incident to police on December 11.

A NSW Police spokesman told AAP on Wednesday that an application will be made to withdraw charges against Reynolds when he is due before Sydney’s Downing Centre on April 29.

His lawyer Dan McGirr said police made the decision after conducting a “thorough investigation” into the matter.

“They saw they had no merit,” he told AAP on Wednesday.

“He’s very relieved as you can imagine.”

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Reynolds described the weeks since he was charged as one of the most “tumultuous and difficult” periods of his life.

“During this time my personal life was aired to the public and most importantly my character and principles were questioned,” he said in the statement.

The 30-year-old thanked his mother, manager and lawyer for standing by him through some of his “darkest moments”.

“I would also like to thank the fans that never doubted my true character,” he said.

Reynolds was earlier in the month given the green light by the NRL to continue playing despite the allegation.

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said it was a great outcome.

“This news comes as a great relief to Josh as well as our club,” Mr Pascoe said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Josh has carried himself extremely well throughout what has no doubt been a very stressful time for him and his family, and we look forward to him continuing to play a key role for this club on and off the field in the years to come.”

Lawyers for Ms Del Busso say they have received no formal communication from NSW Police regarding the decision to drop the charge.

Roberts Gray Lawyers managing director Rhys Roberts added that the matter is one of “domestic violence and ongoing defamation by the media”.

“We are shocked at the treatment to date of Arabella by the NSW Police and the media,” Mr Roberts told AAP in a statement.

“The information we have received to date from Arabella is more than sufficient to seriously consider legal action against Reynolds and the media.”

Mr Roberts said the firm is having further discussions with Ms Del Busso and will be seeking a “full and frank” explanation from NSW Police.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14