Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NRL star Josh Reynolds is very relieved after a domestic violence charge against him was dropped. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

By Dominica Sanda

February 26, 2020

2020-02-26 18:21:21

Police say they’ll drop a domestic violence charge against Josh Reynolds at the NRL star’s next court appearance.

The Wests Tigers player had pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm related to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former partner, Arabella Del Busso, in Caringbah South last year.

NSW Police had accused Reynolds of causing bruising to Ms Del Busso’s right arm and left leg on September 12. She reported the incident to police on December 11.

A NSW Police spokesman told AAP on Wednesday that an application will be made to withdraw charges against Reynolds when he is due before Sydney’s Downing Centre on April 29. 

His lawyer Dan McGirr said police made the decision after conducting a “thorough investigation” into the matter.

“They saw they had no merit,” he told AAP on Wednesday.

“He’s very relieved as you can imagine.”

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Reynolds described the weeks since he was charged as one of the most “tumultuous and difficult” periods of his life.

“During this time my personal life was aired to the public and most importantly my character and principles were questioned,” he said in the statement.

The 30-year-old thanked his mother, manager and lawyer for standing by him through some of his “darkest moments”.

“I would also like to thank the fans that never doubted my true character,” he said.

Reynolds was earlier in the month given the green light by the NRL to continue playing despite the allegation.

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said it was a great outcome.

“This news comes as a great relief to Josh as well as our club,” Mr Pascoe said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Josh has carried himself extremely well throughout what has no doubt been a very stressful time for him and his family, and we look forward to him continuing to play a key role for this club on and off the field in the years to come.”

Lawyers for Ms Del Busso say they have received no formal communication from NSW Police regarding the decision to drop the charge.

Roberts Gray Lawyers managing director Rhys Roberts added that the matter is one of “domestic violence and ongoing defamation by the media”.

“We are shocked at the treatment to date of Arabella by the NSW Police and the media,” Mr Roberts told AAP in a statement.

“The information we have received to date from Arabella is more than sufficient to seriously consider legal action against Reynolds and the media.”

Mr Roberts said the firm is having further discussions with Ms Del Busso and will be seeking a “full and frank” explanation from NSW Police.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

NSW Police have confirmed they intend to withdraw a domestic violence charge against NRL player Josh Reynolds at his next court appearance.

politics

Coronavirus increases economic woes

An eighth Australian who was on board the Diamond Princess has contracted the coronavirus as the disease intensifies fears on global financial markets.

crime, law and justice

Bourke Street widow takes aim at police

Heartbroken families of some of the Bourke Street victims killed in James Gargasoulas' attack have lashed police for failures in the lead-up to the tragedy.

crime, law and justice

Lack of power 'horrifying': Assange father

Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, said it was "horrifying" for any parent to be powerless in the face of a child's suffering.

crime

Sex criminal Orkopoulos loses his parole

Disgraced former NSW Labor MP and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos will remain in prison after his parole was revoked.

news

politics

Coronavirus increases economic woes

An eighth Australian who was on board the Diamond Princess has contracted the coronavirus as the disease intensifies fears on global financial markets.

sport

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

world

media

Assange's bid to be freed from the dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wants to be allowed to sit on the bench with his lawyers, complaining about a lack of privacy while sitting in the dock.