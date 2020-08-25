Judge bias claims rocks Horn-Tszyu fight

The fuse has been lit for the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu battle with extraordinary claims of judge bias just a day out from one of Australia’s biggest fights.

Trainer Glenn Rushton stoked the flames at Tuesday’s weigh-in, accusing judge and former fighter Phillip Holiday of telling a friend Tszyu would win.

He also raised the issue of second judge Chris Condon owning the gym Tszyu has been training out of, pointing to his close association with Tim’s father Kostya as another potential compromise.

The accusations caught Tszyu’s camp off guard, co-promoter Matt Rose and manager Glen Jennings both firing back at Rushton for questioning the judges’ integrity.

They labelled it an 11th-hour publicity stunt in an animated exchange with Rushton during the official post-weigh in press conference.

But head judge Derek Milham, a long-time administrator and decorated referee, admitted Holiday had slipped up.

“Someone asked him and he made the comment that there is some chance that Horn could get cut, he said to me he didn’t predict anything,” he said.

“But he made the comment that if Horn loses it, it could be through cut eyes.

“I went and spoke to the judge in question. He’s quite embarrassed and apologised to me about it. He’s very, very professional.

“He apologised to me. It’s a shame it’s gone this way because we had a conference call with Glenn Rushton.

“I think it’s a bit of a tactic actually and I’ve got full confidence in the guy. All you can do is take my word.”

Rushton said he had addressed the issue with the WBO, but it is unlikely the judges will be swapped out.

“I don’t like judges going in with a preconceived view of the outcome of the fight, all I’ve ever asked is just for a fair go and I don’t want to say it after the fight cause everyone will say it’s sour grapes,” he said.

“I’m raising the issue now and putting it out there so that I hope the judges on the night are aware of their responsibilities and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the uniformity and consistency of the scores.”

Rose slammed what he described as “a typical (promoter) Dean Lonergan-Glenn Rushton play”.

“It’s pretty low to jump in front of national cameras to do so,” he said.

“We’re in Qld, remember. We’re a long way from Sydney (where Tszyu is based).

“To question someone’s integrity on a national stage is actually disgusting.”

Tszyu weighed in at 69.1kg while Horn will carry 69.8kg in one of the most anticipated bouts in recent times.