Confessed rapist Bradley Edwards denies murdering Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Judge considers Claremont murders verdict

By Angie Raphael

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 18:04:36

The seven-month-long trial of accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has finally finished and the judge expects to deliver his verdict within three months. 

Edwards, 51, denies murdering secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997.

The confessed rapist and ex-Telstra technician has sat through a 95-day WA Supreme Court trial, which included more than 200 witnesses, and DNA and fibre analysis. 

Justice Stephen Hall retired to consider his verdict on Thursday, saying he intended to remand Edwards until September 24, but could deliver his decision sooner.

Earlier, defence counsel Paul Yovich completed his lengthy closing submissions, focusing on the fibre evidence.

Prosecutors allege fibres from Edwards work trousers and his Holden Commodore VS station wagon were found on the bodies of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon.

Ms Spiers’ body has never been found.

Fibres were also recovered from a 17-year-old girl Edwards admits twice raping at Karrakatta Cemetery after abducting her from a dark park in Claremont in 1995.

But Mr Yovich said none of Edwards’ clothes were tested, nor was his vehicle seized at the time for examination.

“All of those (forensic) opportunities have been lost,” Mr Yovich said.

He also suggested it was possible the fibres on the women came from other contact, such as bumping into people while out in Claremont.

Mr Yovich concluded that given the absence of Ms Spiers’ remains, it could not be proven her attacker intended to murder her.

However, the deaths of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon did constitute murder and were likely committed by the same person, Mr Yovich conceded.

Mr Yovich noted they had similar injuries and their bodies had been concealed in a similar way.

But the evidence did not point to Edwards, he said.

