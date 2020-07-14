Judge rules no confinement in Catalan city

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A judge has ruled against a tougher lockdown in Lleida and seven other Catalan areas in Spain. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Judge rules no confinement in Catalan city

By Joan Faus and Emma Pinedo

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 21:57:56

A Spanish judge has barred Catalan authorities from confining about 160,000 people to their homes but the region’s leader has urged people to stay home anyway to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

Catalan leader Quim Torra said he would approve a new decree to make it compulsory.

Spain, one of Europe’s worst-affected coronavirus countries, lifted a nationwide confinement last month, when the pandemic seemed to have come under control.

But with dozens of new clusters nationwide, particularly in the northeastern Catalan region, local authorities are taking new measures to lock down small areas or make it mandatory to wear a mask everywhere in public.

People in the Lleida area have been banned from leaving since July 4, except for specific reasons such as going to or from work.

But the judge ruled the move by regional authorities – who had mounted a sustained campaign for independence from Spain – to impose home confinement went too far and did not go through the right channels.

“What is proposed today goes far beyond a simple limitation of movement and seriously affects constitutionally recognised rights,” Judge Elena Garcia-Munoz Alarcos said in the ruling.

Torra, who is president of the Catalan regional government, said he could simply not accept such a ruling.

“We cannot understand that there is bureaucratic obstacles in decisions that are taken for the health and life of citizens,” Torra told a media conference. “It’s a luxury to lose time with legal resolutions. We cannot allow this.”

Asking people to stay home, he said his government would adopt a new decree on Monday to try to solve any legal issues over the confinement order.

According to the decree which the judge struck down, people would only have been able to leave their home for work, to see a doctor, buy groceries or do sports. Gatherings of more than 10 would have been banned.

People will still not be able to leave the Lleida area under the lockdown decided earlier this month, but can move freely within the area, the judge said.

La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon and Andalusia regions are set to make it compulsory from Monday to wear a mask indoors and outdoors, authorities said, following a similar move in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura.

In the rest of the country, masks are compulsory only if people cannot be at least 1.5m apart.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

GWS youngster Nick Shipley has shifted from his family home in western Sydney, declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland, into teammate Shane Mumford's house.

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

rugby league

Barrett backed to land Bulldogs NRL job

Penrith assistant coach Trent Barrett is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Dean Pay as Canterbury's NRL coach.

news

politics

Queen well briefed by Kerr on Whitlam saga

The release of 1000 pages of documents on Tuesday morning has shed light on one of the most controversial moments in Australian history.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

world

politics

NZ opposition chooses new leader

Judith Collins has been voted in as the new leader of the opposition National Party in New Zealand.