The fate of a Tamil family fighting against deportation to Sri Lanka will be known on Friday. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Judge to hand down Biloela family decision

By Karen Sweeney

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 19:02:10

A Tamil family fighting to return to the Queensland town of Biloela are set to learn if they can go home.

Priya and Nades Murugappan and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa, aged four and two, have spent more than a year on Christmas Island after an order halted their deportation to Sri Lanka.

They have been waiting for Federal Court Justice Mark Moshinsky to hand down his decision since a two-day hearing in February.

Their lawyer Angel Aleksov argued Immigration Minister David Coleman and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton took procedural steps that required them to make a decision on granting a visa to the youngest member of the family, Tharunicaa.

But no decision had been made.

Maritime arrivals are barred from applying for visas while in Australia and, despite being born in Australia, the young girl was given the same status as her parents.

Mr Dutton lifted the bar for 7500 arrivals in July 2017, which Mr Aleksov said included Tharunicaa as an individual.

Government lawyers challenged that argument, saying Thaarunica, then just a month old, was considered as part of her mother’s application.

Stephen Lloyd SC, representing the ministers, said if Mr Coleman had requested information on the family, he was saying “Tell me what I could do”, rather than taking a formal procedural step.

The protection assessment was a step taken by the department and not Mr Dutton, he added.

Justice Moshinsky will hand down his decision by telephone on Friday.

