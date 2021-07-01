FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
The Dunalley fire destroyed 93 homes and 186 other properties including the town's school. Image by (AAP Image/News Limited Pool, Chris Kidd)

crime, law and justice

Judgment in Tasmania bushfire legal action

By AAP

July 1, 2021

2021-07-01 17:03:12

A judgment is expected to be delivered in civil court action taken by hundreds of Tasmanians impacted by a devastating bushfire eight years ago. 

The fortnight-long wildfire at Dunalley in the state’s southeast destroyed 93 homes and 186 other properties including the town’s school and police station in January 2013.

Some 400 people took legal action against Melissa Jayne Barrett, who they allege negligently caused the blaze by failing to extinguish a campfire on her Forcett property.

She denied that the campfire caused the bushfire that burned through 25,000 hectares of land.

The Supreme Court in Hobart heard from a range of witnesses, including Ms Barrett and fire investigators.

Justice Stephen Estcourt is due to hand down his decision on the civil trial on Friday morning. 

A 2013 inquiry into the Dunalley bushfire and other blazes in the area estimated their overall financial cost was about $100 million.

