Up to 500 people can be involved in a community sport event in NSW, with restrictions eased. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

July changes to NSW COVID-19 restrictions

By Greta Stonehouse

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 08:52:00

CHANGES TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN NSW FROM JULY 1 

* Funerals, weddings, and church services now allow for the maximum number of people permitted on the premises, with one person per four square metres

* Up to 20 people can visit another household in NSW at one time and guests can stay overnight, with no daily limit on visitors

* No restrictions on travelling within NSW and up to 20 people can stay at a holiday home

* Up to 20 people can gather outside in a public place

* Community sport can have up to 500 participants – including players, trainers, officials and spectators – with a COVID-19 safety plan

* All businesses can now open and operate in NSW, with some required to implement a COVID-19 safety plan

* Music festivals remain banned and nightclubs remain shut.

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

rugby union

Super players accept 30 per cent pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have accepted a blanket 30 per cent pay cut renegotiation ahead of this Friday's Super Rugby AU launch.

politics

Hotel security rocked by virus allegations

Health Minister Greg Hunt has lashed potential breaches of coronavirus protocols in hotel quarantine in Melbourne after allegations of misconduct by security.

sport

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.