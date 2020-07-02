July changes to NSW COVID-19 restrictions

CHANGES TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN NSW FROM JULY 1

* Funerals, weddings, and church services now allow for the maximum number of people permitted on the premises, with one person per four square metres

* Up to 20 people can visit another household in NSW at one time and guests can stay overnight, with no daily limit on visitors

* No restrictions on travelling within NSW and up to 20 people can stay at a holiday home

* Up to 20 people can gather outside in a public place

* Community sport can have up to 500 participants – including players, trainers, officials and spectators – with a COVID-19 safety plan

* All businesses can now open and operate in NSW, with some required to implement a COVID-19 safety plan

* Music festivals remain banned and nightclubs remain shut.