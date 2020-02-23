June Dally-Watkins has died at 92

Australia’s etiquette queen, June Dally-Watkins, has died at the age of 92.

Her family has announced she died peacefully on Saturday night with her loved ones by her side.

In 1950, she established the June Dally-Watkins School, which eventually trained hundreds of Australian women in deportment and etiquette.

She later established Australia’s first modelling agency and business college.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1993 for services to business, and was named as one of the 100 Australian Legends and a National Treasure.

Mrs Dally-Watkins is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral details will be released at a later time.