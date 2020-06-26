Jupiter moon ‘may have supported life’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scientists have determined that one of Jupiter's moons may have been able to support life. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Jupiter moon ‘may have supported life’

By Will Dunham

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 08:19:47

Scientists have figured out how the sub-surface ocean on Jupiter’s moon Europa may have formed and determined that this vast expanse of water may have been able to support microbial life in the past.

Europa, with an ocean hidden beneath a thick shell of ice, long has been viewed as a potential habitat for extraterrestrial life in our solar system, alongside other candidates such as Mars and Saturn’s moon Enceladus. A new study presented on Wednesday at a geoscience conference underscores its potential.

Europa’s ocean may have formed after water-rich minerals ejected their water thanks to heating caused by the decay of radioactive elements in its interior early in its history, the researchers found.

The effect of tides caused by Europa’s gravitational interactions with Jupiter – the solar system’s largest planet – and two other large Jovian moons, Io and Ganymede, also may have played a role.

“We think Europa’s ocean may have been habitable early when it formed because our models show that the ocean’s composition may have been only mildly acidic, containing carbon dioxide and some sulfate salts,” said planetary scientist Mohit Melwani Daswani of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the study’s leader.

“The availability of liquid water is the first step to habitability. In addition, chemical exchange between the ocean and the rocky interior may have been significant in the past so potential life may have been able to use chemical energy to survive.”

Daswani said microbes akin to certain Earth bacteria that use carbon dioxide for energy could have survived using ingredients available in Europa’s early ocean.

Europa is slightly smaller than Earth’s moon. Europa’s ocean, perhaps 65 to 160 km deep, may contain double the water of Earth’s oceans.

The study evaluated whether Europa was previously habitable and did not examine its present habitability, a question the researchers are now exploring.

“A word of caution,” Melwani Daswani said. “If a place is habitable, it does not mean that it is actually inhabited, just that the conditions could allow for the survival of some extremely hardy forms of life that we know of on Earth.”

Latest sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

news

science and technology

Giant wombat bones given own family genus

A giant wombat that roamed Australia 25 million years ago has been given its own unique family after its bones were discovered in 1973.

sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.