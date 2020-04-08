Just going for a drive not OK: NSW Police

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says people should stay at home as much as possible. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Just going for a drive not OK: NSW Police

By Jodie Stephens

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 16:43:39

NSW residents can’t just go for a drive while everyone is meant to be social distancing, with the state’s top police officer saying it’s not a reasonable excuse for being out and about.

Commissioner Mick Fuller says people can’t go for a recreational drive even if they don’t get out of their vehicle.

“It’s not a reasonable excuse,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Mr Fuller’s ruling came after a learner driver in Victoria was slapped with a $1652 fine, later revoked, for driving with her mother in the passenger seat.

The commissioner noted that while the learner driver incident occurred interstate, “I’m sure there are examples in NSW.”

He said driving to work was OK, as was heading out in a car to purchase food, seek medical assistance or find somewhere to exercise.

“But if we carve out every activity, then there’s no point having the isolation,” Mr Fuller said.

“If you don’t really need to do it, then stay home and stay safe.

“States and territories around the world who haven’t taken this seriously have been punished through lots of deaths.”

Under COVID-19 measures, police officers have the power to hand out fines of $1000 to individuals and $5000 to businesses that breach public health orders or ministerial directions.

Mr Fuller said there had been a lot of cautions and he had asked for a “high degree of police using their powers of discretion”.

NSW Police has issued 10 court attendance notices and 122 infringement notices since March 17.

Four teenagers were charged with disobeying COVID-19 restrictions after they were involved in a police pursuit in Sydney’s southwest on Monday night. 

Police attempted to stop the allegedly stolen vehicle in Lansvale and were assisted by a police helicopter when the pursuit became dangerous. 

The car was spotted at a petrol station in Leppington where it allegedly rammed a police vehicle before the four teenagers – two boys aged 15 and 16 and two girls aged 16 and 14 – were arrested. 

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on Monday after police were called to reports of a church break-in near Newcastle.

The man was charged for not obeying COVID-19 restrictions and breaking and entering.

A 39-year-old woman was charged on Monday for breaching new restrictions after she refused to leave a casino. 

Two police officers were among those to be issued $1000 infringement notices after breaching public health orders while off-duty over the weekend.

Police say a 27-year-old senior constable looked intoxicated when officers saw her being assisted by a man in Sydney’s CBD on Saturday night.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment before being released the following morning.

Police established that she and the 31-year-old man had been at a social gathering at a nearby apartment, along with a 27-year-old male senior constable, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. All five have been fined.

A Sydney brothel was fined $5000 on Monday after police received information it was still operating. 

A staff member and a customer each received $1000 fines. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

soccer

Victory CEO confident of A-League survival

Melbourne Victory are being affected by the A-League suspension but chief executive Trent Jacobs is confident they will pull through the financial challenge.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

news

health

Woman, 62, second coronavirus death in SA

A 62-year-old woman has become South Australia's second victim of COVID-19 after contracting the virus as a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

sport

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

world

virus diseases

UK PM stable after second night in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with COVID-19 but is said to be in "good spirits".