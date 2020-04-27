Discover Australian Associated Press

The Anglicare Newmarch House in western Sydney has been the source of a major COVID-19 cluster. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Just two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 10:32:47

NSW has recorded its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than seven weeks, with authorities begging residents to not become complacent in their social behaviour.

The total number of NSW coronavirus cases on Monday increased by two to 3004, with no new deaths recorded since a sixth resident of a western Sydney aged care home died on Saturday.

It’s the lowest daily rise in cases since two new cases were recorded on March 8.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said the two new cases – from 4400 tests – stemmed from overseas travel and a close contact, rather than community transmission.

Almost 20 people in NSW are in intensive care with the virus.

With NSW schools set to resume some face-to-face learning from May 11, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said the state was in a strong position and suppressing the virus but did not announce any additional easing of restrictions.

She said any attempts to reopen society would inevitably spur new COVID-19 cases – and NSW residents would then have to make their own assessments about their actions.

Queensland will from midnight on Friday ease some restrictions in the state, permitting weekend drives, family picnics and more retail activity.

Retail shops in NSW were never compelled to shut.

Ms Berejiklian added that some retail outlets which chose to close amid the pandemic had reopened their doors since the government announced its back-to-school plan.

“Every time there’s more activity, every time you go to the supermarket, your risk of getting the virus or giving it to someone else goes up substantially,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“We have to accept that … Yes, we definitely want to ease restrictions. Yes, we definitely want people to have a greater sense of normality in their lives.

“But we also have to be aware that comes with an obvious consequence, more cases and more people getting sick – we appreciate that will happen until we have a cure or a vaccine.”

The 82-year-old resident of Newmarch House in Caddens – where almost 50 people have been infected with the coronavirus – died on Saturday, operator Anglicare Sydney said.

The man’s death brought the NSW COVID-19 death toll to 36.

The Anglicare aged care facility is the state’s largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the almost 100 residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

Among new cases on Sunday was a medical worker at Nepean Hospital who had not been in contact with patients for 48 hours before symptom onset. 

On Saturday, an aged care worker at Catholic Healthcare Bodington in the Blue Mountains also tested positive for coronavirus but had not contacted residents within 48 hours of showing symptoms. Some 20 residents have tested negative to the virus.

The NSW government on Monday also announced it would tip an additional $30 million into the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance scheme, which provides energy bill support to struggling NSW households. The funding was part of a $100 million package including $34 million for homelessness, $10 million for charity programs and $6 million for Lifeline.

