Justice delivered to Christchurch gunman

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the life sentence given to the Australian terrorist responsible for the Christchurch mosque attacks.

“Justice today was delivered to the terrorist and murderer for his cowardly and horrific crimes in Christchurch. It is right that we will never see or hear from him ever again,” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

“All Australians were horrified and devastated by his despicable act.”

Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life without parole for the March 2019 mass murders.

It is the first time a full-life term has been imposed in New Zealand.

The prime minister has not received a request for Tarrant to serve his sentence in Australia and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not raised the matter of his incarceration.

“It’s normal practice that criminals convicted of these offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction and that’s my understanding of what the arrangements are,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

“No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different.”

Australia routinely sends Kiwis who have committed crimes on Australian soil back to New Zealand but only after they have served their prison sentences.

The prime minister paid tribute to survivors of the New Zealand shootings, saying he and wife Jenny met with a group who showed incredible grace.

Tarrant, 29, murdered 51 people and injured 40 others.

Labor frontbenchers Kristina Keneally and Andrew Giles hope his life sentence brings justice to the victims and closure to their families.

They said he was not simply a gunman but a violent right-wing extremist and white supremacist.

“Regrettably, we still have not had a serious conversation about how this individual was radicalised or how much of this occurred in Australia.

“But it is clear that at least some of these ugly ideas would have been shaped by conversations and ideas prevalent here.”

They said Australians stood in solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

“We will always unite with them against racism, hatred, fear and division.”

Ms Ardern acknowledged the strength of New Zealand’s Muslim community who shared their words in court during the gunman’s sentencing hearing.

“Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow,” she said.

“The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it. His deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence.”