Kane Richardson has missed Australia's first ODI against New Zealand because of a sore throat. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Kane Richardson gets coronavirus all-clear

By Scott Bailey

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 20:23:43

Kane Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus and will rejoin the Australia team for the one-day series against New Zealand.

Richardson missed Friday’s series opener at the SCG after he reported a mild sore throat to team doctors on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old quick had to be isolated from the team due to his recent travel back from South Africa, but was on Friday evening cleared of the virus.

Team medical staff were confident the issue was just a throat infection but said they had followed government protocols on the matter.

Players or team staff acquiring the virus would likely spell disaster for the series, with the first match already being forced to take place behind closed doors as concerns grow over the spread of the illness. 

Richardson played just once in the most recent South Africa series, and has dropped back to playing back-up for Australia’s top-line quicks in recent matches.

