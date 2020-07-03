Kangaroo Island feeding stations to close

The last of the RSPCA South Australia”s feeding stations on bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island have been decommissioned as the landscape continues to green and provide foraging opportunities for animals.

Landholders and rescue groups will still be supplied with feed from the organisation until spring, when sufficient natural vegetation is expected in most areas.

Funded by the RSPCA SA’s Bushfire Appeal, more than 66 tonnes of feed was distributed over the five-month wildlife feeding program.

At its peak, 89 feeding and water stations were set up across the island to stop native animals from starving after about 200,000 hectares of land was burnt in January’s bushfires.

Field operations manager Melanie Lambert says as well as saving animals, the program eased the physical, financial and emotional toll of the fires on individuals.

“Some of our volunteers returned week after week, driving all around the island to keep the feed and water stations full, and to drop off feed to landholders,” she said.

“No one values this wildlife more than the islanders and the support that’s come from people around the world has demonstrated how widespread the horror was after these awful fires, and how equally widespread the desire has been to help everyone – animals and humans – recover.

“We’ve seen the very best of humanity at this time.”