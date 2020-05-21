Discover Australian Associated Press

Federal independent MP Bob Katter says Queensland's bid for the 2032 Olympics should be scrapped. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Katter calls for end to Qld Olympic bid

By Robyn Wuth

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 09:58:42

A Queensland federal MP says Brisbane’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics should be scrapped as the state struggles with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. 

Independent MP for Kennedy Bob Katter has labelled the bid a waste of money and resources as thousands try to survive without work.

“If it was a stupid idea to sink billions into a Brisbane Olympic games before COVID-19 then, it is infinitely more stupid now,” Mr Katter said on Wednesday. 

“Should we spend the next decade restarting a manufacturing sector, commencing nation-building infrastructure, and getting Australians back to work? Or should we spend the next ten years preparing for a two-week sporting event?”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government in December announced plans to push ahead with developing a case for the International Olympic Committee.

The government said it would mean 130,000 jobs for Queenslanders in the preparation stage and delivery of the international sporting event.

Ms Palaszczuk suggested it could deliver $7.4 billion in economic benefits for the state, with 3.2 billion people forecast to tune in.

However, her office declined to comment on whether the bid would go ahead as the state faces massive debt in the face of the pandemic. 

