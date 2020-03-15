Kay, Cotton lift Perth to NBL game 3 win

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
MVP Bryce Cotton (R) has led Perth to a game-three win and a 2-1 NBL finals series lead over Sydney. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Kay, Cotton lift Perth to NBL game 3 win

By Adrian Warren

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 19:31:53

Perth stars Bryce Cotton and Nick Kay have shone bright for the Wildcats who have moved to within one win of a 10th NBL title with a 111-96 away win over Sydney.

Guard and league MVP Cotton scored 31 points and Boomers forward Kay, 30, as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the best-of five series, with the home team yet to win a game.

Cotton on Sunday continued his scoring stranglehold this season over the Kings, but Kay proved the long-distance assassin, making seven of nine three-point attempts.

A small but vociferous contingent of Perth supporters made their presence felt as, for the second-straight game, the match was closed to the public.

A win in game four on Friday in Perth will secure the Wildcats a fifth title in the past seven seasons, while the Kings must win at RAC Arena to force a decider two days later in Sydney.

Perth never trailed at any stage of game three and looked to be coasting to victory, when they led 39-20 in the second quarter.

Brad Newley single-handedly dragged Sydney back into the game in the second quarter, scoring 16 out of their first 19 points in that term, including 12 straight, as they pulled to within 10 at halftime.

Successive three-pointers to captain Kevin Lisch drew Sydney level at 63-63 in the third, but the Kings were outscored 21-7 in the remainder of the term to trail by 14 going into the last period.

Sydney made one final run in the final quarter, cutting a 16-point deficit to five with just under six minutes to go, but Perth closed the game out comfortably down the stretch.

Cotton and Kay had good offensive support from centre Miles Plumlee and guard Clint Steindl, who each scored 13.

Plumlee tallied more points, rebounds and blocks than Kings counterpart Andrew Bogut, who dominated their match-up in the first two games.

Jae’sean Tate led Sydney’s scorers with 20 followed by Newley, 19, Lisch,  16, and Casper Ware, 11.

The Wildcats shot at 52 per cent from the field nailing 14 of their 30 long bombs while Sydney made just eight of 33.

Perth were sparked early by Kay and Plumlee and later in the first quarter by sharpshooter Steindl, who hit two threes after coming off the bench, as they led by 11 at quarter-time.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

Cameron Smith says he and other Melbourne players want the NRL to be suspended for a couple of weeks due to coronavirus, highlighting travel fears.

soccer

Phoenix commit to Australian A-League stay

The A-League season is under threat from trans-Tasman border restrictions but Wellington's solution is to stay in Australia for the rest of their campaign.

rugby league

Storm beat Manly with NRL balls bleached

Melbourne have beaten Manly 18-4 at Lottoland, with ballkids wearing gloves and the NRL match balls being cleaned with bleach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kay, Cotton lift Perth to NBL game 3 win

Big games from Bryce Cotton and Nick Kay have helped Perth to a 111-96 away win over Sydney and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five NBL grand final series.

sport

AFL, NRL continue despite virus outbreak

Sporting competitions and events across the world are shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic but the AFL and NRL are pushing on with their seasons.

news

health

NSW schools to cancel assemblies, sport

Schools in NSW will indefinitely scrap assemblies, excursions and whole-of-school sporting events as new jury trials have been indefinitely suspended.

sport

rugby league

Cam Smith calls for NRL to be suspended

Cameron Smith says he and other Melbourne players want the NRL to be suspended for a couple of weeks due to coronavirus, highlighting travel fears.

world

virus diseases

Lockdowns, entry bans to fight virus

Countries around the world are imposing stricter measures to contain the coronavirus including lock-downs, entry bans and orders to self-isolate.