Keep elderly at home to save mental health

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An expert says lifting the aged pension would lower the risk of mental illness and cognitive issues. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Keep elderly at home to save mental health

By Sophie Moore

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 18:48:16

Keeping people out of aged care homes will save taxpayers in the long term as the facilities are rife with mental health problems, an inquiry has been told. 

Geriatric psychiatrist Stephen Macfarlane says about half of all aged care residents suffer from depression.

A further 50 per cent will have dementia while 20 per cent of people are likely to also have an undiagnosed case of the illness.

The chief clinician for Dementia Australia was giving evidence on Wednesday at the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

He recommended increasing the aged pension to ward off the risk factors for mental illness and other cognitive issues.

“Older people are subject to greater degrees of economic hardship, social isolation, loneliness, access to transport and public transport, all of which could be addressed by an improvement to the aged care pension.”

About 20 per cent of dementia cases are preventable with simple lifestyle changes, he said.

“If you decrease the number of people who ultimately are going to require services for aged care and dementia-specific behaviour management, that eases the burden on services.”

A witness told the Melbourne-based hearing dealing with her mother’s mental health providers had been a traumatic experience.

Staff at the 83-year-olds high-care facility did not believe family members when they said her behavioural changes were down to depression.

“The staff assume just because mum is in her 80s and frail that she has dementia,” Ms UX said.

Clinical geropsychologist Alison Argo told the inquiry staff in residential homes lacked the training to identify mental illnesses.

Insufficient funding meant only people with severe conditions were receiving public treatment.

“We have a saying, you know, unless they’re actively suicidal, or actively psychotic, you’ve got no chance of getting your referral through,” Dr Argo said.

She called for a long-term educational plan to increase the number of clinicians with experience in geriatric health and for multidisciplinary teams to be placed within facilities.

Mental health can’t be addressed in isolation of physical and cognitive needs, she added.

Ms UX said she would like her mother’s carers to provide activities which gave her a sense of purpose, not just entertainment to pass the time.

And more needed to be done to tackle the stigma among older Australians around mental illnesses, she said. 

“There should be something for the older generation to tell them ‘you’ve been strong all your life and soldiered on but it’s OK to talk about mental health’.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.