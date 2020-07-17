Discover Australian Associated Press

The prime minister has warned all Australians not to take the COVID-19 pandemic lightly. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 116

By Daniel McCulloch

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 11:54:50

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 116 and Victoria has experienced another record-breaking day of new infections.

Victoria recorded 428 more cases on Friday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

A Victorian man and a woman aged in their 80s, and another man in his 70s, have died in the past 24 hours.

There are 122 people hospitalised in Victoria, including 31 in intensive care.

Victoria is establishing more testing sites in regional centres to tackle the spread of the deadly disease.

NSW recorded eight new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 42 cases now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney.

The state has 101 active cases with one person in intensive care.

NSW will tighten restrictions next week, with a 10-person booking cap at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Weddings will be capped at 150 people and guests must be seated at all times.

“No dancing, no singing, no mingling,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged Australians were feeling anxious and uncertain as the coronavirus continued to spread.

“There is a reason to be anxious. The coronavirus spreads very, very rapidly,” he told the Nine Network.

“For all those who want to seek to dismiss it and think we can treat it lightly, you have got to remember, on the broad figures, the fatality rate on the coronavirus is more than five times what it is for the flu.

“So it is serious, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

Mr Morrison is preparing to introduce another wave of coronavirus economic support with almost one million Australians now out of work.

He is putting the final touches on the post-JobKeeper package before the details are announced next week.

“It will be there for everyone who needs it, based on the impact on their business and the impact on their employees,” he told the Seven Network.

Mr Morrison said the national measures would “disproportionately benefit” Victoria, where a fresh outbreak has forced millions of Melburnians back into lockdown.

“The reason for that is they’re assessed based on the need and the impact of the virus on people’s businesses,” he told 3AW radio.

“That is clearly going to be greater in Victoria than many other parts of the country.”

JobKeeper wage subsidies and the temporarily doubled JobSeeker dole are due to expire in September.

Mr Morrison declined several invitations to criticise Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for presiding over the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

“The only thing that matters is getting on top of this,” he told the Nine Network.

The prime minister wants the rest of Australia to learn from Victoria’s mistakes, particularly its devastating breach of hotel quarantine.

“That’s a warning to other states and territories, particularly those hiding behind borders,” he said.

“If you let go of your tracing and your social distancing and other disciplines, then the virus can move very quickly through your community. The borders won’t protect you from that.”

