Kennedy injured as Swans fall to Tigers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sydney's Josh Kennedy faces a stint on the AFL sidelines after damaging his knee against Richmond. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Kennedy injured as Swans fall to Tigers

By Shayne Hope

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 18:01:17

Richmond again struggled to kick a big score but still squeezed their way back into the AFL’s top-eight with a dour eight-point win over Sydney on Sunday.

To make matters worse for the Swans, they face a spell without co-captain Josh Kennedy, who limped from the field with a medial-ligament strain to his left knee in the opening quarter. 

The Tigers kicked three majors in a blistering opening 10 minutes to put a break on their opponents, but a Gabba downpour quickly turned the match into a slugfest.

The teams managed just three goals between them after quarter-time as the Tigers prevailed, 4.10 (34) to 3.8 (26).

It was the second-lowest combined match total in the AFL era as Richmond failed to capitalise on their inside-50 dominance (53-36).

The Tigers overcame the loss of five key players – captain Trent Cotchin, Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards – from the previous week’s victory over Melbourne.

Kane Lambert (23 disposals), Jayden Short (25) and Jack Higgins (19) stepped up to do plenty of grunt work as Dylan Grimes held the back line together.

Dustin Martin and Shai Bolton were both dangerous at times in attack with one goal each and seven clearances between them.

The only dampener on the Tigers’ win was a late bump from Marlion Pickett that caught Isaac Heeney high and will be scrutinised by the match review officer.

Sydney fielded nine players with fewer than 30 games’ experience and were far from disgraced in a gritty performance against the reigning premiers.

But their ultimately disappointing afternoon was compounded by injuries to Heeney and Kennedy.

Kennedy limped off with a left-knee injury before quarter-time while Heeney hurt his right ankle early but played on before being helped off the field in the final stages.

Sydney’s difficult day started with a contentious deliberate rushed behind call on Callum Mills, who was pushed over the goal line by Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt.

Mills was penalised anyway and Riewoldt kicked the first of three Tigers goals in the first term from the resulting free kick.

The Swans left out versatile tall Aliir Aliir in a surprise selection decision before the bounce, leaving Hayden McLean to ruck against Ivan Soldo.

They backed undersized defenders Dane Rampe (188cm) and Robbie Fox (186cm) to take on Riewoldt (193cm) and Tom Lynch (199cm).

It worked to a degree as Riewoldt and Lynch, who was nursing a sore hand after minor surgery on Monday, were held to one goal each.

Tom Papley was the only multiple goal kicker, with two for the Swans, as Mills (29 disposals), Jake Lloyd (24) and Ryan Clarke (23) worked hard all day.

Richmond will remain in their Queensland hub for a meeting with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, while Sydney return home to tackle Gold Coast at the SCG.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in the frame for Perth blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six.

Australian rules football

Kennedy injured as Swans fall to Tigers

Sydney co-captain Josh Kennedy strained a medial ligament as the Swans fell to Richmond by eight points in an AFL slugfest.

rugby league

Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra face an injury toll as crippling as any time in Ricky Stuart's coaching career but the Raiders mentor insists his team can't be written off in 2020.

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski retains UFC title

Australia's Alex Volkanovski has retained his UFC featherweight tile with a split-points decision over Max Holloway.

boxing

Horn, Tszyu fight locked in for August

The domestic superfight between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will be held on August 26 in Townsville.

news

epidemic and plague

Australia warned of more virus deaths

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has warned Australia's death toll could rise further given the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in the frame for Perth blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.