Key points for pregnancy during COVID-19

KEY POINTS FOR EXPECTANT MOTHERS DURING COVID-19

* Partners will be allowed in the delivery room during labour

* Doctors, midwives and any nurses in the room will be wearing personal protective equipment

* Check ups with doctors are going ahead, but most often via telehealth or at a distance

* There is no evidence to suggest pregnant women and newborns are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19

* Time spent in hospital may be shorter

* Birthing classes and mothers’ groups are happening online

* Family and friends are allowed to visit mums and bubs, but it is advised to keep this to a restricted group

* There has been a 500 per cent increase in home births since the coronavirus crisis started

* Caesareans can go ahead, but women are advised to speak with their doctor to be aware of any changes

* If you can breastfeed, it is safe to do so.

SOURCE: www.pregnancybirthbaby.org.au