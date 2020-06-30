Discover Australian Associated Press

Capacity limits on public transport will be eased in New South Wales from the first of July . Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Key virus restrictions to be lifted July 1

By AAP

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 15:42:33

STATE-BY-STATE CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS TO BE EASED 

NSW

From July 1:

* Children’s and adult community sport to resume

* A 50-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped for a one-person per four square metres rule, including at function centres, so long as people are seated.

* Restrictions on indoor and outdoor funerals relaxed to allow one-person per four square metres.

* However, limits on household visitors and outside gatherings will remain capped at 20 people.

* Passenger limits will almost double on public transport: 

– Up to 68 people per train carriage

– Up to 23 passengers on an average, two-door bus and

– Ferries will be allowed to seat up to 250 passengers

– Customers must leave an empty seat or space between them. A green dot will continue to be used to identify the safest place to sit or stand. No dot, no spot.

* Large outdoor venues, such as sporting stadiums, with a maximum capacity of 40,000 people will be permitted to host up to 25 per cent of patrons for cultural and sporting events, which must be ticketed and seated only.

QUEENSLAND

* From July 10, will allow up to 100 people at:

– Outdoor and indoor gatherings including home visitors and venues such as pubs and cinemas

– Places of worship and ceremonies including weddings and funerals

– Museums, art galleries, libraries

– Pools and community sports, gyms, health clubs and yoga studios

– Outdoor amusement parks, zoos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums

– Opens homes and auctions

– Casino and gambling venues, nightclubs 

– Beauty and tattoo parlours, nail and tanning salons and non-therapeutic massage parlours.

– Hiking, camping and other activities in national and state parks.

*Will announce on Tuesday whether the borders will be reopened

ACT

* Enters stage three of lifting coronavirus restrictions including

-Return to full-contact competition for all sports

– Food courts reopen

– Saunas, bathhouses and steam-based beauty services

– Strip clubs, brothels and escort agencies

* To be decided:

– Larger crowds for professional sport and entertainment venues

– Re-opening casinos, gambling and gaming venues

– Face-to-face learning at universities and other vocational training providers

– Return to work

VICTORIA

* Some restrictions to to be lifted from July 12 including:

– Indoor and outdoor venue limits including restaurants, cafes and pubs allowed up to 50 

– Limits will also be relaxed to 50 people at auction houses, community halls, libraries, museums and places of worship.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Border and quarantine restrictions to be lifted July 17

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* All gathering and capacity restriction rules to be lifted July 18 with the state’s borders – including travel to remote Aboriginal communities – to be re-opened at a later date.

— 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* To open its borders to NSW, Victoria and the ACT from July 20

TASMANIA

* Border restrictions to be lifted July 24

Latest sport

rugby league

Stuart dirty how Bateman fiasco played out

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it's time for the NRL to rein in rogue player managers following John Bateman's decision to leave the Raiders.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

cricket

Boards to share COVID calender pain: Finch

Cricket Australia says it will work with Zimbabwe Cricket to reschedule an ODI series that has been postponed because of COVID-19.

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

Australian rules football

SA govt move to force another AFL revamp

South Australia's government has followed Queensland in adopting fresh coronavirus protocols that will force the AFL into another fixture revamp.

news

inquiry

Lost communications hindered fire fight

Some towns were effectively cut off from the outside world when they lost communications, power and road access during the summer's bushfires emergency.

world

laws

China passes national security law for HK

National security legislation for Hong Kong has been passed by China's parliament, prompting criticism from Western governments.