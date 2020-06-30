Key virus restrictions to be lifted July 1

STATE-BY-STATE CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS TO BE EASED
NSW
From July 1:
* Children’s and adult community sport to resume
* A 50-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped for a one-person per four square metres rule, including at function centres, so long as people are seated.
* Restrictions on indoor and outdoor funerals relaxed to allow one-person per four square metres.
* However, limits on household visitors and outside gatherings will remain capped at 20 people.
* Passenger limits will almost double on public transport:
– Up to 68 people per train carriage
– Up to 23 passengers on an average, two-door bus and
– Ferries will be allowed to seat up to 250 passengers
– Customers must leave an empty seat or space between them. A green dot will continue to be used to identify the safest place to sit or stand. No dot, no spot.
* Large outdoor venues, such as sporting stadiums, with a maximum capacity of 40,000 people will be permitted to host up to 25 per cent of patrons for cultural and sporting events, which must be ticketed and seated only.
—
QUEENSLAND
* From July 10, will allow up to 100 people at:
– Outdoor and indoor gatherings including home visitors and venues such as pubs and cinemas
– Places of worship and ceremonies including weddings and funerals
– Museums, art galleries, libraries
– Pools and community sports, gyms, health clubs and yoga studios
– Outdoor amusement parks, zoos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums
– Opens homes and auctions
– Casino and gambling venues, nightclubs
– Beauty and tattoo parlours, nail and tanning salons and non-therapeutic massage parlours.
– Hiking, camping and other activities in national and state parks.
*Will announce on Tuesday whether the borders will be reopened
—
ACT
* Enters stage three of lifting coronavirus restrictions including
-Return to full-contact competition for all sports
– Food courts reopen
– Saunas, bathhouses and steam-based beauty services
– Strip clubs, brothels and escort agencies
* To be decided:
– Larger crowds for professional sport and entertainment venues
– Re-opening casinos, gambling and gaming venues
– Face-to-face learning at universities and other vocational training providers
– Return to work
—
VICTORIA
* Some restrictions to to be lifted from July 12 including:
– Indoor and outdoor venue limits including restaurants, cafes and pubs allowed up to 50
– Limits will also be relaxed to 50 people at auction houses, community halls, libraries, museums and places of worship.
—
NORTHERN TERRITORY
* Border and quarantine restrictions to be lifted July 17
—
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
* All gathering and capacity restriction rules to be lifted July 18 with the state’s borders – including travel to remote Aboriginal communities – to be re-opened at a later date.
—
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
* To open its borders to NSW, Victoria and the ACT from July 20
—
TASMANIA
* Border restrictions to be lifted July 24