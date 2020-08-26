Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
KFC is to pause the use of it's finger lickin' good slogan in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

KFC to scrap ‘finger lickin’ good’ ads

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 06:26:27

KFC will stop using its classic ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan after 64 years because it “doesn’t quite fit” the current environment of uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fried chicken fast-food chain has released new images of advertising posters and packaging that blur the words “Finger Lickin” so it says “Its …. Good”.

KFC expected to resume using the full slogan “when the time is right”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

Latest sport

NBA

Sixers GM says he's committed to Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand says he has no intention of trading Boomers superstar Ben Simmons.

Australian rules football

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn't use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn's Ben McEvoy.

rugby league

Brisbane set to confirm Seibold NRL exit

Brisbane are set to announce the departure of head coach Anthony Seibold at a press conference after a horror 2020 NRL season.

rugby league

Cameron Smith leads influx of NRL returns

Veteran skipper Cameron Smith will return from injury for Melbourne against Manly in round 16 of the NRL season.

boxing

Judge bias claims rock Horn-Tszyu fight

The judges for the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight have been put on notice after claims of bias sparked chaotic scenes at the much-anticipated bout's weigh-in.

news

disease

Vic state of emergency plan hits a snag

Premier Daniel Andrews must rely on crossbench support to extend Victoria's coronavirus state of emergency beyond its September expiry date.

sport

NBA

Sixers GM says he's committed to Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand says he has no intention of trading Boomers superstar Ben Simmons.

world

civil unrest

Wisconsin city centre burns amid protests

Police and protesters continue to clash in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha following the shooting and wounding of a black man by police officers.