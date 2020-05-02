Discover Australian Associated Press

Usman Khawaja is confident he can bounce back from this week's Cricket Australia contract snub. Image by (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

By Rob Forsaith

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 15:59:39

Usman Khawaja has expressed disappointment at Cricket Australia’s financial “mismanagement”, admitting he was shocked to learn of its cash-flow woes.

Khawaja is determined to return to Australia’s Test XI, suggesting he has the flexibility to bat anywhere in the top six and is better placed to bounce back from this week’s contract snub compared to the corresponding setback in 2014.

The veteran’s omission provided the biggest talking point from CA’s contract list for 2020-21, surprising former captains Michael Clarke and Allan Border, but the foreshadowing was there given he hadn’t played for Australia since being dropped in last year’s Ashes.

The same can’t be said of CA’s financial crisis, which prompted chief executive Kevin Roberts to stand down the vast majority of staff for the rest of the financial year.

CA remain locked in talks with state associations and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) regarding cuts, with the COVID-19 pandemic casting doubt on this summer and a Test series against India believed to be worth $300 million in broadcast revenue.

“I was very shocked. Because I knew our projections for revenue were still very high and I think they still are, depending on what happens with the Indian series,” Khawaja told Fox Sports.

“It’s a bit confusing. I don’t have all the financial information in front of me, but it seems like it’s more of a cash-flow problem at the moment.

“There’s obviously a little bit of mismanagement there somewhere, with the portfolio and putting a lot of money into the share market.

“To me that’s Business 101. To make sure you have enough cash reserves if crap hits the fan.

“So I’m a little bit disappointed on that front … but what’s been done is done now, so it’s just our responsibility as CA and ACA to work through this.”

ACA emailed players on Thursday, explaining it is seeking further financial information.

Khawaja reiterated the view of several teammates, noting players were ready to take a haircut as per the revenue-share model.

“I feel more for the staff that have been stood down on 20 per cent. A lot of them are good mates of mine,” the candid 33-year-old said.

Khawaja insisted he still has plenty to offer at the highest level, arguing “age is just a number and if you’re performing, you’re performing; it’s not like I’m 37 or 38 and coming into right at the end of my career”.

Khawaja added he has squashed concerns about his fitness, being “lazy” and an alleged weakness against spin bowling.

“Without sounding arrogant, I still feel like I’m one of the top six batsmen in the country,” Khawaja said.

“My playing against spin has been right up there as some of the best in the county. Bar maybe Steve Smith, who is an absolute genius.

“But the most important thing is to score runs.”

