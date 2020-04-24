Kids Helpline strains under youth demand

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Youth counselling services are seeing a surge in calls from young people about coronavirus. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Kids Helpline strains under youth demand

By William Ton

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 17:09:30

Young people may not be experiencing the worst of the coronavirus physically but thousands are reaching out for mental health support.

Kids Helpline has fielded one call every 69 seconds since the start of April as anxiety spikes among young people isolated by the pandemic.

The youth mental health organisation says it has logged more than 26,500 cases by phone, webchat and email between April 1 to April 21 and is on track to surpass the 34,000 cases recorded in March.

That’s a 40 per cent increase on the number of calls during the same period in 2019.

“From concern about the health and wellbeing of their family to families being impacted by the economic challenges, we’re also getting young people presenting, for whom they find their homes aren’t safe,” counselling service Yourtown’s CEO Tracy Adams told AAP.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the helpline has seen a spike in the number of young people contacting them specifically about the virus, from 33 in February to more than 1200 by April 21.

The majority have been women between 19 to 25 years of age.

“This is a group of young people who have grown up being very used to all those wonderful social connections and then all of a sudden, none of these things are available to them,” Ms Adams, whose organisation also runs the Kids Helpline, said.

“We continue to see year on year, and Kids Helpline has operated now for over 29 years, under-representation of males. Male help-seeking is an age-old issue.”

Unemployment and paying rent, caring for older relatives and an increased workload are some of the topics young people are calling Kids Helpline about, the organisation says.

Concerns about isolation and uncertainty around the length of the pandemic are also compounding the stress.

“We are seeing young people worried about where and when all this is going to end and 2020 is proving to be a very challenging year.”

Kids Helpline has recently opened a second counselling centre in Western Sydney offering more young people face-to-face help.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

netball

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

news

politics

More virus outbreaks coming for Australia

The chief medical officer has described Australia as the safest place in the world, but there are warnings the country will see further coronavirus outbreaks.

sport

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.